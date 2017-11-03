Republicans Needing Congressional Support for Tax Reform

President Trump heads to Asia for a ten-day visit today. It comes as the U.S. is trying to cool tensions with North Korea. Meanwhile here at home, Republicans are trying to heat up congressional support for the newly unveiled tax reform plan.

This is a major trip for the President. It’s his first time in Asia as Commander in Chief, and he will be right in North Korea’s backyard.

After trading names and insults with leader Kim Jung Un, he will now look at surrounding countries for help in getting North Korea under control.

It’s a 10-day, 5-country trip, stopping in China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. His first Presidential visit to the region, amid growing tension with North Korea.

The President has been telling Fox News he's confident his trip, along with talks with North Korean ally, China, will help reel in the rogue regime.

While the President is overseas, some of his top advisers will stay behind pushing Republican tax reform. The plan includes fewer tax brackets, higher standard deductions, and a new "family credit" along with a lower corporate tax rate.

Republicans are saying the plan helps the middle class, while Democrats argue that it does the exact opposite.