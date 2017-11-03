Shi'Ann Jones Continues to Impress on "The Voice"

On this season of “The Voice” on NBC, Bowling Green is on the map.



15-year-old Shi'ann Jones continues to move through competitive hurtles on Team Jennifer in what's becoming nonstop success.



A young woman with big goals now trying to make her dreams come true, and reach the stars she admires so much. Stars like Miriah Carey, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.



Some might say Shi'ann is already an idol, especially when you hear her stage performance on “The Voice”.



The journey to the show for this Kentucky teenager has only been fun. The young lady that calls herself soft spoken is quickly turning into a social butterfly with a contagious laugh.



She's a person who insist stardom hasn’t changed her a bit. She still considers herself as a normal kid, getting daily advice from her parents, and predicts that no matter how far she goes, she'll remain grounded.



She says, quote, “My mom always used to say take one day at a time. I'm shy now, but I think I'll grow out of it when I get older… I'm definitely going to change but not too change too much from myself:”



A 15-year-old that can teach us all a lesson or two; especially on never giving up on your passions.