Apple Unveils New iPhone X

Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone launches today and there is a lot of buzz, but it's also the company's most expensive phone to date.



Is it worth it?



Analysts say it will be hard to get, with high demand and limited supply likely to cause long lines and delayed delivery for online orders.



It's also Apple's most expensive phone ever, with a starting price of $1,000.



C-Net's Scott Stein reviewed the phone this week, which offers Apple's first major redesign in years, but this model nixes the familiar home button, a shock for many iPhone owners.



Also, Face ID replaces Touch ID to unlock the phone. Face ID has been adjusted for changes in facial hair and accessories; it even works in the dark.



Animojis are another buzz-worthy feature. The face scanner mimics your expressions in an emoji character.



Portrait mode lets you take better selfies; it’s now available on the front-facing camera.



If you're a tech or selfie enthusiast, the iPhone X might be worth shelling out the extra cost. That is, if you can get your hands on one.



It is written iPhone "X" but pronounced "Ten".



Apple CEO Tim Cook says orders have already been very strong.



The 64GB model is listed at the base price of $1,000 and the 256GB model is a whopping $1,150.



It could also cost more to repair the iPhone Ten if damaged.

