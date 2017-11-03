Cigarette Causes Gas Station Fire - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Cigarette Causes Gas Station Fire

Posted: Updated:

When you don't follow the rules, bad things can happen. That's what two motorists in Arkansas discovered.

They were just pumping gas when suddenly sparks ignite, and flames shoot up. As the flames move from the car to the pumps it puts everyone in danger.

People at the gas station believe the fire started from a cigarette.

If you read the warnings on gas pumps, it says you shouldn't smoke or use a cell phone while filling up your vehicle. The fire department in this city, Stuttgart, is now reminding people to heed those warnings.

As for the gas pump, it didn't receive any major damage; in addition, it was up and running later that afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.