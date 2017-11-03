Cigarette Causes Gas Station Fire

When you don't follow the rules, bad things can happen. That's what two motorists in Arkansas discovered.

They were just pumping gas when suddenly sparks ignite, and flames shoot up. As the flames move from the car to the pumps it puts everyone in danger.

People at the gas station believe the fire started from a cigarette.

If you read the warnings on gas pumps, it says you shouldn't smoke or use a cell phone while filling up your vehicle. The fire department in this city, Stuttgart, is now reminding people to heed those warnings.

As for the gas pump, it didn't receive any major damage; in addition, it was up and running later that afternoon.