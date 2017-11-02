Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint

A new safety strategy for some Bowling Green Restaurants that offer door to door service. It comes after a pizza delivery woman was robbed on the job at gunpoint. A woman was just doing her job delivering pizzas when the unexpected happened. She was robbed at gunpoint. I was not able to get a statement from the business she works with, but i talked with another local business owner on how he keeps his delivery drivers safe. the victim was robbed while delivering pizzas to Adams Station Apartments on Adams Street. white trying to locate the apartment to deliver the pizza, she was approached by a male. he was wearing all black, a ski mask, and was holding a gun. he demanded money and the pizza. those are the types of events other business owners want to keep from happening. The investigation is still ongoing. if you have any information please contact the Bowling Green Police Department.