Vets N Vettes Event Honors Veterans

Veteran's Day is coming up and what better way to celebrate than a day at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park this weekend. In 2008 NCM started a tradition honoring veterans with the event called, "Vets N Vettes". Veterans and Corvette owners came from all over the country. One of the most exciting and adrenaline pumping parts of the event were complimentary track rides for veterans to celebrate their service. Some veterans came to take a ride and others came in their own Corvettes. The celebration continues Saturday when over 80 Corvettes roll through downtown Bowling Green for the 17th Annual Veteran's Day Parade.