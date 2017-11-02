The South Central Kentucky Antiquing Tradition

Did you know there are over 100 antiques malls, shops, and shows in the state of Kentucky? And over 20 in the South-Central Kentucky area. Antique shopping is gaining back its popularity but this time with a new generation.



The history of this country has been preserved in antiques and artifacts, by people who enjoy the older things in life. These timeless artifacts are sold in antique malls, shops, and shows all over the country. Lisa Price, Co-owner of Vette City Antique Mall believes antiquing is gaining its popularity she says “I think mostly because the 30 and 40-year olds are for the first time are setting up their own homes. They have become home owners, and this is just the trend of how they’re decorating. They like mid-century and the vintage look of things. And this is where you would find those types of items.”

According to Lisa a lot of the vendors have various reasons for collecting these items. Some are just in it for the business aspect but most of them have a passion for the things they are collecting and are collectors themselves. These shows, malls, and shops bring people from all over the country, as they are in search of something from history.

There are many antique show opportunities in South Central Kentucky. Cave City Convention Center is hosting their antique show “A Kentucky Homespun Christmas. Dealers from all over the country will be displaying their unique vintage and antiques items including stone wares, early toys, quilts, and much more. Admission to the event is $5.00. For more event information visit their Facebook event page here: www.facebook.com/events/862227683940833/