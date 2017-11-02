House Republicans Unveil Tax Proposal Bill

After months of negotiations, we're finally getting a look at the Republican tax reform proposal.



House Republicans have finally unveiled their long-awaited tax reform bill, which they say will cut taxes and create jobs.



The GOP proposal reduces the number of tax brackets from seven down to four, but keeps the top tax bracket at 39.6 % for top earners.



The bill also aims to double the standard tax deduction from $12,000 to $24,000. The home mortgage interest deduction would stay in place. Americans will still be able to deduct their property taxes.



However, the deduction for state and local taxes would go away. But Republican leaders say they have come up with a solution for high tax states like New York and California, who benefit more from these deductions than other states.



Just getting to the point where they could unveil a plan has taken a lot of wrangling, but getting it passed is a whole other story that will involve even more back room lobbying.



Democrats say the plan is just another way for Republicans to push through tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans.



According to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House Minority Leader, quote, "The priorities of the Ryan-McConnell bill have been clear from the start – perpetuating a catastrophic transfer of wealth from the middle-class to corporations and the wealthy."



President Trump says he wants the bill passed before Thanksgiving.



Thanksgiving may be an ambitious timeline. Congressional leaders say they hope to pass the bill before the end of the year.



