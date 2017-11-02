Wal-Mart Shooter Taken Into Custody

The man wanted in the shooting at a Wal-Mart store in Thornton, Colorado that left three people dead was taken into custody this morning.



A SWAT team searched an apartment believed to be the home of suspect 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, but he was not found.



Officials say just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex. The SWAT team quickly jumped in their cars and surrounded Ostrem at a traffic light.



The Thornton Police Department said Ostrem walked into the south doors at a Wal-Mart around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night and "nonchalantly" began firing.



Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and later was pronounced dead. The identities of the victims have not been released.