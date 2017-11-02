Wal-Mart Shooter Taken Into Custody - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Wal-Mart Shooter Taken Into Custody

Posted: Updated:

The man wanted in the shooting at a Wal-Mart store in Thornton, Colorado that left three people dead was taken into custody this morning.
 
A SWAT team searched an apartment believed to be the home of suspect 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, but he was not found.  
 
Officials say just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex.  The SWAT team quickly jumped in their cars and surrounded Ostrem at a traffic light.  
 
The Thornton Police Department said Ostrem walked into the south doors at a Wal-Mart around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night and "nonchalantly" began firing.
 
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and later was pronounced dead. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.