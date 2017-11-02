Woman Accused of Supplying 11lbs. of Meth Pleads Guilty

On Wednesday, a woman accused of supplying 11 pounds of meth to dealers in Barren County, pleads guilty in Bowling Green U.S. District Court.



Andrea Beth Parks, 37, of Tennessee pleaded guilty to bringing the drugs across state lines where she would then sell in smaller quantities to Barren County drug dealers.



According to court records, Parks plea agreement stated she supplied one dealer with up to 11 pounds of meth.



Parks is the last of five to plead guilty to engaging in a conspiracy involving the possession and sale of at least 50 grams of meth between May and October of 2015.



The others are serving time ranging from three to thirteen years.



Parks is currently incarcerated in Tennessee under a separate matter.



Her sentencing date for this crime will be February 5th.

