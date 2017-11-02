Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint

A Bowling Green pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint this Sunday on Adams Street.



The victim tells police she was attempting to locate the apartment on foot when a male approached her, pointed a gun at her and said, "give me the money and give me the pizza."



He fled on foot after the robbery and is still un-detained.



Police say the pizza was purchased through an IP address or internet phone number and surveillance video at the Adams Station Apartments did not capture the incident, but may have captured a person of interest.



She described the suspect as having a dark complexion and wearing all black clothing and a ski mask.