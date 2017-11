A 13- year old is missing from Cave City.

Adrianna Wood, also known as Anna Wood, of Cave City is missing.

The teen was last seen at her home on Wednesday November 1st around 12:30 pm wearing a white shirt and black pants with pink rose earrings. Wood is a Caucasian female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5’ 6” and weighs 100-pounds.

If you have any information about Wood’s whereabouts or a possible sighting, please call Cave City Police Department at (270) 651-5151.