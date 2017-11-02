Taz Trucking is now hiring Over the Road, Class A Drivers.
Benefits -
* Health Insurance offered after 3 months
* Vision & Dental offered
* Company paid Life Insurance $25,000
* Empty and Loaded miles paid
* Layover, detention and additional stops pay
* Assigned fleet manager
* Paid weekly with free direct deposit
* EZ Pass/Pre-Pass
* Mileage/Safety Bonus paid at the end of each month
* DOT inspection Bonuses
* Driver Referral Bonus
* Vacation pay
* Cash advances
* Family/Pet Rider Policy
* Paid with W-2
Requirements
* Class A CDL
* 23 years of age
* 2 years driving experience
Link to application - www.taztrucking.net/join-our-team.asp
For additional info, please call 270.782.9093 ext 230
Can't find something?
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.