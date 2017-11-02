Cave City Ride-Along - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Cave City Ride-Along

Cave City Police Department is on the search for a new police officer. WNKY’s news reporter Cecilia Harrell goes along for the ride to see what it’s like to be a cop for a day. 

The ride along started at 12 p.m. as I ventured around the small town with Chief Riley. As we were riding around, he received a call that the owner of a home saw someone outside their home on a surveillance camera. 

When the chief’s shift ended, I joined Officer Reynolds and his K9 officer Jax. Officers Reynolds had some warrants he needed to serve.

Officer Reynolds received a call to the same apartments we were at earlier. This time it was a man who was not allowed to be on the property. 

This ultimately resulted in his arrest for criminal trespassing.  After riding along with Cave City Police, I feel like the city is a pretty safe town. There were no major issues and they have a very vigilant force of officers. 

