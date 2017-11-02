Pres. Trump Summons Lawmakers to Discuss Immigration

On Thursday, President Trump is reportedly summoning lawmakers to the White House to talk about how immigrants are allowed into the U.S. His response to Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York is drawing criticism, even from some Republicans.



President Trump says he may send New York’s terror suspect to the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay.



29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov entered the U.S. on a visa granted by a lottery.



The President wants to replace it with a point -based system that would give preference to people who speak English, have degrees and high-salary job offers. He blames the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer for creating the lottery.



Schumer initially supported it, but later worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to get rid of it.



Democrats instead are urging the President to reverse cuts in anti-terror funding.