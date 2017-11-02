Living Well: More People Volunteering for Sleep Studies

A lot of people who are not sleeping well are reluctant to see a specialist because they don't want to participate in a sleep study, meaning that you go somewhere and get hooked up to machines at a clinic. However, a doctor in Texas says that's a thing of the past.

Carlos Juarez never felt rested, and was struggling to function during the day, but he did not want to do a sleep study.

He said his wife and daughter noticed he would stop breathing at night. He would wake up gasping for air, and he had the cardinal sign of sleep apnea -- snoring!

But board-certified sleep medicine expert, Mauricio Reinoso, knows exactly what's going on and just how simple the solution is.

Dr. Reinoso sends patients home with a simple machine that can diagnose a patient and be used as the CPAP to help breathe at night. Then, a memory card inside the machine means Dr. Reinoso can monitor patients' sleep patterns and even adjust the flow of oxygen from here in his office, without seeing the patient.

Juarez has been using the machine for two years now – it's small, silent. And there hasn't been one day that he regrets using it!!

The danger is that sleep apnea puts a strain on your heart.

Patients are at risk for heart attacks, stroke, and sleep apnea can make it more difficult to control things like diabetes.

