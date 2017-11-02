NYC Terrorist Appears in Court

There is still a police presence here, but the barricades and police tape are gone now. Lower Manhattan is starting to look normal again, but for the families of the eight who were killed in the terror attack here, nothing will ever be the same.



New images show suspect Sayfullo Saipov inside the Home Depot where he rented a truck; the same one used to run into and over more than a dozen cyclists before slamming into a school bus. That crash trapped two adults and two special-needs students inside the bus.



Investigators say the 29-year-old, originally from Uzbekastan, has confessed to the killing spree. He told them he was, quote, "proud of what he'd done" and had planned to continue his attack along the Brooklyn Bridge before he wrecked his truck.



Federal agents say they've found around 90 videos and nearly 4,000 other images, many of which appear to be ISIS propaganda, on his cell phone.



In a wheelchair and shackles, Saipov appeared in federal court late Wednesday.



Initial charges against him include material support to a terrorist organization, and violence and destruction of a motor vehicle. Meanwhile, the investigation into the attack continues.

