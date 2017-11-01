Bowling Green React to NYC Terror Attack - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Reacts to NYC Terror Attack

New York City is on high alert after the attack on Halloween Day. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell found out how you feel about the latest acts of violence. On Halloween Day New York City suffered the deadliest attack since 9-11. The suspect is a permanent resident who has been in the country since 2010. He planned out the attack and rented a truck to use as a weapon on a busy bike path. Then he even hit a school bus. Inside the truck was hand-written pledging his allegiance ISIS. This was not only an attack on New York City, but our country as a whole. This investigation is still ongoing.

