Throwback Thursday: Ora Francis Porter

This week we’re in downtown Bowling Green telling the story of Ora Francis Porter, Bowling Green’s first registered nurse. Born in Butler County in 1880, she was one of the earliest African American women to pursue higher education.

Ora Francis Porter moved with her family to Bowling Green in 1890. Their home was between Seventh and College Streets across from The Cecilia Memorial Presbyterian Church, the current site of Porter’s historic marker.

A 1904 graduate of the Tuskegee Institute School of Nursing, ora Francis porter was the first registered nurse in warren county. After graduation, Booker T. Washington recommended her to John J. Rockefeller himself, but Ora Francis moved back to Bowling Green to work at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Porter was also an activist in an era where African American women were challenged by the limitations of domestic service. A founding member of the George Washington Carver Center and the 1949 Interracial Commission, she was a trailblazer.

