Come on Down, Bowling Green!

The Price is Right live is an interactive stage show that gives you real things to win.



The show will allow you, the contestants, to play the show’s popular games – from Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to the Big Wheel. Even the fabulous Showcase will be part of the show.



In addition, this show is allowing people to win big. Over the past decade, contestants have won more than $12-million in cash and prizes.



The only requirement - you must be 18-years-old.



The entire WNKY crew will be there with you at Sky-Pac this Sunday at 7:30 PM. All contestants must arrive by 4:30 PM to register.