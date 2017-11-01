There's Trouble a Brewin'

There's trouble brewing for beer makers around the country. Climate change and intense droughts are making it difficult for breweries to get the crucial ingredients they need to make their customer's favorite beer.



At one of LA’s fastest growing breweries, keeping up with demand is a struggle.



Frogtown brewery's Mike Voss says much of that stress comes from having to hunt for critical ingredients like hops. Hops are what give beer its flavor and aroma.



Most of the country's hops are grown in Washington, Oregon and Idaho; states that have suffered increasingly severe droughts in recent years.



Crippled crops lead to shortages. With the mega beer producers gobbling up most of the supply, smaller craft breweries are left scrambling. Producers are now trying to grow hops in other states but it's a slow process.



Nasa climate scientist Joshua Fisher says climate change is making droughts more intense, brining on crop shortages. Shortages have led to higher prices for hops. Some breweries say they may ultimately have to pass on the cost to consumers.



At Frogtown, they're using new methods to find ingredients.