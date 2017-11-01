War Monuments Removed from Fountain Square Park

Fountain Square Park is undergoing renovations, and two war monuments are being relocated to the Veterans Memorial Courtyard.

One monument from 1949 identifies Bowling Green as the state capital of the Confederacy, and the 88th anniversary of Kentucky’s admission into the Confederacy. The other is dated 1938 and represents the Spanish American War. We talked with Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson earlier today and he said he feels it like is appropriate to move the monuments to the new location.

This decision was made without advance public notice and without votes by either the Bowling Green City Commission or Warren County Fiscal Court.