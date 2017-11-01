War Monuments Removed from Fountain Square Park - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

War Monuments Removed from Fountain Square Park

Posted: Updated:

Fountain Square Park is undergoing renovations, and two war monuments are being relocated to the Veterans Memorial Courtyard.

One monument from 1949 identifies Bowling Green as the state capital of the Confederacy, and the 88th anniversary of Kentucky’s admission into the Confederacy. The other is dated 1938 and represents the Spanish American War. We talked with Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson earlier today and he said he feels it like is appropriate to move the monuments to the new location.

This decision was made without advance public notice and without votes by either the Bowling Green City Commission or Warren County Fiscal Court. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.