Pres. Trump Orders Dept. Homeland Security to Improve Vetting Program

Within hours of the terrorist attack in New York, President Trump took to Twitter to announce he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to step up its "already extreme vetting program." This morning, He blamed New York Senator Chuck Schumer for letting the suspect immigrate to America in the first place.

Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect behind Tuesday's deadly terror attack in Manhattan, immigrated legally to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010.

President Trump blames New York senator Chuck Schumer. He tweeted: "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "diversity visa lottery program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based."

Senator Schumer responded: "Guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy." He also criticized the President for proposing cuts to anti-terror activity.

Congress created the diversity visa lottery program as part of the immigration act of 1990. It admits up to 50,000 immigrants each year from countries with low immigration rates.

Schumer did play a critical role in drafting the visa lottery program when it was created, but Republican Senator Jeff Flake says he tried to end it.

The "Gang of Eight" was a bipartisan group of Senators who created an immigration reform package which passed the Senate, but died in the Republican controlled House.