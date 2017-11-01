Nationwide Investigation After NY Terrorist Attack

A nationwide investigation is underway after a terror attack in New York City that left 8 people dead. A man with alleged ties to ISIS drove down a bike path for about a mile, running over people and biker riders just a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial



The mangled rental truck used to mow down people on a bike path still sits on a street in lower Manhattan. Investigators want to know if the alleged driver, Sayfullo Saipov, had any accomplices in planning his deadly rampage. CBS News has learned he told police he did it for ISIS, and that he was pleased with the results.



The 29-year-old suspect came to the U.S. on a green card from Uzbekistan in 2010. Overnight, the FBI searched his last official address in Tampa, Florida as well as a location in Paterson, New Jersey where the suspect is believed to have been living recently.



New York’s governor believes this is a classic case of the radicalization of a domestic terrorist.



The attack took place on a scenic bike path near the Hudson River. The suspect drove about 8/10’s of a mile, striking pedestrians and bikers. After he rammed a school bus, he ran through traffic armed with what police say were a pellet gun and paint ball gun, yelling, “Allah Akbar.”



NYPD officer Ryan Nash took down the suspect with a gunshot to the stomach.



One person who knew the suspect in Florida told police Saipov liked the U.S. and did not seem like a terrorist.