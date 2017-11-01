Police Ask for Help in Identifying Suspects Involved in Car Break-Ins

The Bowling Green Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in finding suspects in a rash of car break-ins. information.

At least two suspects were caught on camera committing the crimes.

Caught on surveillance video is suspect number one--thin, short hair, trying to pry open the car door.

Deputies say multiple cars were broken into overnight Thursday October 25th and Friday October 26th in the Talbot, McCoy Place, and Grider Pond area.

You can see on video he fails to pry the door open and continuously throws himself into the window.

That's when you see suspect number two--heavy set, with a full beard--come into view with a rock, launching it and busting out the window.

In this video they steal a purse, but police say cash, jewelry, and at least one gun were stolen over the two night period.

The two men were driving a truck on this videos night.

If you have any information on these break-in's or suspects, deputies urge you to contact Crime Stoppers by texting "SCKY" along with your tip to 274-637, which spells out "crimes".

You call also call 781-CLUE.

All tips given are anonymous.