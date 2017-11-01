Winter Olympics 100 Days Away

The chill in the air this morning is a reminder the Winter Olympics are on the way. The opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea is now 100 days away.



The celebration has started in Pyeongchang. the venues are ready, along with the Olympic flame.



Not to mention the anticipation and excitement of athletes, burning bright with the countdown to the Winter games now 100-days away.



The focus for so many who hope to be a part of the American team -- the top of the medal stand.



The ultimate honor - wearing the red, white, and blue. As Meghan Duggan from Team USA put it, “You know every time I put on my jersey, I look at the crest of it and I think about how honored I am to play for my country.”