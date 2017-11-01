Living Well: Digital Footprints

Babies born at St. Lukes hospital in Missouri are getting something extra special that no other hospital in Missouri offers – digital footprints.



Just hours old, a baby girl is already wrapped in an extra blanket of security that wasn't available when her two older sisters were born.



Today, baby footprints are scanned with a new system at St. Lukes called Certa Scan. The digital scanner takes multiple images of the baby's foot, creating one perfect print that goes directly into the security database for identification.



Lisa Momphard, a nurse with St. Lukes, says, “It’s a forensic imprint in case of a disaster or an abduction, they'll go ahead and run it… and law enforcement is able to ask for a matchup."



Mom's prints are taken as well, along with a picture of the baby, leaving no question of parentage. These digital prints give parents one less thing to worry about when they bring their new bundle of joy home.



Parents get a complimentary birth certificate with their baby's footprints. They can also download the digital image online to create additional keepsakes.