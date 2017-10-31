Police Looking for Woman in Series of Burglaries

Police are looking for a woman allegedly carrying a shotgun and her two children around on a series of burglaries. Police are looking for Jennifer Sheperd. The suspect in last week's alleged burglary attempts in Edmonson County. On the night of October 14th Sheperd wrecked a stolen vehicle, then fled the scene with her two children and forced her way into a home on Big Reedy Road. She Demanded the homeowners give her the keys to their car. After the altercation with the homeowners Sheperd fled when she saw police arriving. Police were not able to make contact with her that night. The Edmonson County Sheriffs Office has received information that she has been seen in Butler County. Butler County Sheriffs office is aware and is on the lookout for Sheperd, but residents feel uneasy about the situation. The children are currently safe and unharmed with other family members at this time, but they are still looking for Sheperd. Jennifer Sheperd is a 32-year old female with brown hair and green eyes. She is around 5'3 and weighs about 105 pounds. She was Last seen in Butler County wearing black hoodie and pink sweatpants. Sheperd could possibly be in Butler, Edmonson, or Grayson counties. Please call 911 if you see her.