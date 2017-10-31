Using Robot Patients to Simulate Emergencies

Everyone knows practice makes perfect, but in the medical world, you don't always get a second chance to save a life.



That’s why Johns Hopkins Medicine Center is using life-like robots to simulate emergencies.



Even when the patient is a robot, delivering a baby can be chaotic and stressful for doctors, especially when something goes wrong.



At Johns Hopkins Medicine, medical professionals are getting real world experience in a simulated setting. The patients may be plastic, but that doesn't mean they're lifeless.



The center tries to make simulations, like this 15-year-old in cardiac arrest, as authentic as possible from the equipment to the conversations.



Mistakes are encouraged in these hands-on moments. That’s when it’s best to learn those live-saving lessons for when it really counts.