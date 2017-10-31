Price is Right Live Comes to BG

The Price is Right Live is coming to Bowling Green this Sunday and it's your chance to win prizes on the spot, just like the CBS TV game show.

The Price is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives you real things to win.

The show will allow you, the contestants, to play the shows popular games from Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to the Big Wheel.

Even the fabulous Showcase will be part of the show--and this show is allowing people to win big!

Over the past decade, contestants have won more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

The only requirement is you must be 18 years old.

The entire WNKY crew will be there with you at SkyPac this Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

All contestants must arrive by 4:30 p.m. to register.

Good luck and "come on down!"