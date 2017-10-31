Massachusetts Hopes to Quit Daylight Savings

We turn our clocks back on Sunday when Daylight Saving Time ends.



However, Massachusetts is hoping this will be its last time. Tomorrow, a commission votes on whether the state should quit Daylight Saving and join the Atlantic time zone instead.



The move would put it one hour ahead of the Eastern time zone from November through February.



Massachusetts' cranberry harvest peaks in the fall. Scott Harding is one of many growers dependent on daylight to get the job done.



This Sunday, the first day marking the end of Daylight Saving, the sun will set here at 4:33pm. But those long winter nights could one day be a thing of the past.



A report issued by a commission of state lawmakers found that by moving "to the Atlantic time zone", shorter winter nights would "increase the state's competitiveness in attracting and retaining a talented workforce."



State Senator Eileen Donoghue is the commission chair, and she says, quote, “We love to attract millennials, and they love to come here and work. But one thing we do hear from millennials is that they don't like the weather and they don't like it when it is dark.”



Doctor David Prerau is author of a book about daylight saving called "Seize the Daylight." He says changing time zones would have a negative impact on everything from transportation to finance to entertainment.



Donoghue wants New York and other New England states to follow suit. However, many worry bringing more daylight to the evening brings more darkness to the morning, increasing risks for school children walking to school. Nevertheless, the commission says they will delay school start times to fix that.