Pres. Trump Reiterates Russian Interference is Witch Hunt

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose team is tasked with investigating Russian interference in the presidential election, sent shock waves through Washington, DC. However, the two indictments and one guilty plea could be just the beginning.

President Trump says the investigation into Russian interference in the election is just a witch hunt.

But Monday, his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, were accused of hiding tens of millions of dollars in foreign banks while working for pro-Russian political parties in Ukraine.

Manafort has been under scrutiny for quite a while, but the Mueller team sent shock waves through Washington when it announced Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pled guilty for lying to the FBI.

Papadopoulos is described in court documents as a "proactive cooperator." and CBS News has learned there are other sealed indictments with similar case numbers that have already been filed.

The White House distanced itself from the indictments, saying they had nothing to do with the President or the campaign.

On Twitter this morning, President Trump said: "as Paul Manafort’s lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar."

On Capitol Hill this afternoon, Facebook, Google and Twitter are prepared to testify that a Russian group called the Internet Research Agency posted more than 80,000 times that may have reached as many as 126 million Facebook users. Twitter plans to say it closed more than 2,700 accounts linked to the same group.

Google announced in a blog post that it found "limited" misuse of its services by the Russian group, Internet Research Agency. It also says there are some YouTube channels that were likely backed by Russian agents.