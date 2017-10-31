Halloween Safety Tips

Halloween is finally here! The Kentucky State Police is making sure you have some handy tips in mind to keep those trick-or-treater's safe:

Parents, make sure your child is wearing light colored, visible clothing or carrying reflective devices such as glow sticks.

Be cautious and aware that smaller children are with you or a guardian at all times and that older children stay with a group.

Secure identification on children with their name, phone number, and address listed in case they do go out of your sigh, and of course, check all the candy before the kids eat any.

Now, some tips to go over with the little trick-or-treaters:

Make sure they know to only visit houses with lights turned on and never go inside.

To cross streets only at crosswalks or corners, and if they feel threatened at any time and are away from a guardian, use a restaurant or store phone to call 911 immediately.

Last but not least, if you're out driving this holiday, police warn to be patient, slow down, and just be overly cautious.

The photo image with this story lists some of the local county trick-or-treating times, so enjoy and stay safe!

Wishing you a happy holiday from WNKY!

