Police Search for Woman Connected to Burglary Attempts in Edmonson Co.

A mom with two children is something you see everyday, but a mom with two children and a shotgun is not something you normally see.

Police are looking for Jennifer Sheperd, the suspect in last weeks’ alleged burglary attempts in Edmonson County.

On the night of October 14th, Sheperd wrecked a stolen vehicle into the Mount Pleasant cemetery, then she fled the scene with her two children and forced her way into a home on Big Reedy Road. She demanded the homeowners give her the keys to their car.

After the altercation with the homeowners, Sheperd fled when she saw police arriving. Police were not able to make contact with her that night.

The children are currently with other family members at this time, but they are still looking for Sheperd. Jennifer Sheperd is a 32-year-old Caucasian female with brown hair and green eyes, standing around 5’3”, and weighing about 105 pounds. She was last seen in Butler County wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.

If you have any information or a possible sighting, please call 911 immediately.