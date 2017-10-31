Campus Beat: SKYCTC Honors ATHENA Recipients with Luncheon

Recently South-Central Kentucky Community and Technical College hosted a luncheon with young women from Bowling Green Junior High School, and Athena Recipients.

“The luncheon has served as a mentoring project that we’ve been doing for a couple years as past Athena Recipient, as a way to serve as role models for these young women; to talk with them about careers, education, and to help inspire them to reach for their dreams,” says Heather Rogers SKYCTC Executive Director of the Foundation.

This year’s guest speaker was Jessica Casebolt, who was crowned Miss Kentucky 2012. The young women spent the afternoon discussing their dreams, fears and concerns about making a future for themselves. They also enjoyed a well-prepared lunch by SKYCTC Culinary Arts Students.

Heather believes this luncheon is so important and says, “Well the Athena award is founded on inspiring women to do their best, and so we are inspiring that future generation of female leaders in our community.”