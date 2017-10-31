Seattle Man Turns Driveway Into Harry Potter-Themed Village - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Seattle Man Turns Driveway Into Harry Potter-Themed Village

Posted: Updated:

Just in time for trick or treaters, one Seattle man is turning his driveway into a scene perfect for witches and wizards.
 
It's the fantasy street of Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter series.
 
The suburban driveway is all decked out with spots like Ollivanders Wand Shop, Madam Malkin's, and Quality Quidditch Supplies. complete with a golden Snich made with a 3-D printer. 
 
The homeowner says the magical street is capturing the imagination of kids and adults alike. 
 
The street has not been a one-man job. Dozens of neighbors have donated their time or lumber to help make the magical place for the kids come to life.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.