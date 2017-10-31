Seattle Man Turns Driveway Into Harry Potter-Themed Village

Just in time for trick or treaters, one Seattle man is turning his driveway into a scene perfect for witches and wizards.



It's the fantasy street of Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter series.



The suburban driveway is all decked out with spots like Ollivanders Wand Shop, Madam Malkin's, and Quality Quidditch Supplies. complete with a golden Snich made with a 3-D printer.



The homeowner says the magical street is capturing the imagination of kids and adults alike.



The street has not been a one-man job. Dozens of neighbors have donated their time or lumber to help make the magical place for the kids come to life.

