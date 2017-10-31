Video of Singing Nurse & Cancer Patient Going Viral

A video of a nurse comforting a dying patient through a song is going viral. It was posted by Megan Smith at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.



In it, you see nurse Olivia Neufelder singing with 63-year-old Margaret Smith.



Margaret was placed in the hospital due to her declining health from liver cancer. While recovering from anesthesia, Nurse Olivia sat with Margaret for hours, singing "Dancing in the Sky" by Dani and Lizzy.



She was moved to a nursing home, where she later passed away.



The video has since been viewed and shared close to 4,000,000 times.