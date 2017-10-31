Video of Singing Nurse & Cancer Patient Going Viral - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Video of Singing Nurse & Cancer Patient Going Viral

Posted: Updated:

A video of a nurse comforting a dying patient through a song is going viral. It was posted by Megan Smith at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
 
In it, you see nurse Olivia Neufelder singing with 63-year-old Margaret Smith. 
 
Margaret was placed in the hospital due to her declining health from liver cancer. While recovering from anesthesia, Nurse Olivia sat with Margaret for hours, singing "Dancing in the Sky" by Dani and Lizzy. 
 
She was moved to a nursing home, where she later passed away.
 
The video has since been viewed and shared close to 4,000,000 times.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.