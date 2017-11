A university in Ohio has set a world record for the number of people dressed in penguin costumes over the weekend.



Students at Youngstown University, together with alumni and community members, dressed up like the school's mascot. 972 people celebrated Youngstown University's 50th year anniversary in penguin costumes.



Saturday's waddle of faux birds broke the previous record which was set two years ago in England, when 624 people dressed as penguins at a children's hospice.