Manafort & Gates Facing Federal Charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Manafort & Gates Facing Federal Charges

Posted: Updated:

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates face a dozen federal charges.
 
The indictment alleges they hid $75,000,000 in offshore accounts - money earned years ago consulting for a Russian-backed Ukrainian leader.
 
However, a guilty plea by a lesser known campaign adviser could be the link investigators have been looking for. George Papadopoulos admits to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the campaign.
 
The White House insists Papadopoulos' role was limited. On Capitol Hill, Democrats pointed fingers while Republicans said little:
 
Some analysts believe even the seemingly unrelated Gates and Manafort charges could connect to Russia.
 
Meantime, President Trump is tweeting "why aren't crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?"

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.