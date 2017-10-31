Manafort & Gates Facing Federal Charges

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates face a dozen federal charges.



The indictment alleges they hid $75,000,000 in offshore accounts - money earned years ago consulting for a Russian-backed Ukrainian leader.



However, a guilty plea by a lesser known campaign adviser could be the link investigators have been looking for. George Papadopoulos admits to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the campaign.



The White House insists Papadopoulos' role was limited. On Capitol Hill, Democrats pointed fingers while Republicans said little:



Some analysts believe even the seemingly unrelated Gates and Manafort charges could connect to Russia.



Meantime, President Trump is tweeting "why aren't crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?"