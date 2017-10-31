Living Well: Examining Flu Patterns to Create Effective Vaccines

Experts at the Texas Medical Center examined what flu pattern they see and then try to predict how it may affect us. It impacts a lot of health decisions, including what strains of the flu virus are covered in the vaccine.

It's too soon to say if the flu is going to be really bad this year, but researcher Pedro Piedra says you have a window right now where it's important to get the flu shot.

The vaccine takes about two weeks to be protected, and is recommended for everyone over six months. It's also safe for pregnant women during any trimester, and then they pass their antibodies onto the baby.

Piedra says his team at Baylor College of Medicine studied the Southern Hemisphere during our summer months and, they say, down there just had a severe flu season.

Piedra's research goes to the Centers for Disease Control, who studies which strains to protect against with the flu shot. He says right now it appears the flu shot is a good match for the flu strain showing up now, but it's still early.

November to February is when the season could peak.

It is recommended that people over 65 get one of two vaccines. A higher dose vaccine that's been available for a few years, or a new vaccine that is available for the first time in the U.S.

And remember, the nasal form of the vaccine is not recommended again this year. Studies show that it is not effective among one of the deadliest strains of the flu virus.