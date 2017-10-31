NCM Adds New 'Vette to Collection - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

NCM Adds New 'Vette to Collection

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green is known as Corvette country! The National Corvette Museum just added a new ride to its collection. 

Corvettes are a piece of history and culture of the United States. The car has been idolized as the true American muscle car since its debut in 1953. 

On Monday, a 1967-corvette arrived at its new forever home, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

The car has been restored to NCRS top flight standards, making the car almost identical to the day it rolled off the showroom floor.

This car was one of about 3,000 maroon Corvettes made in 1967. This car has 390 horsepower, and a big block 427 motor. 1967 was the last year of this popular body style, also referred to a C2. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.