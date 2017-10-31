NCM Adds New 'Vette to Collection

Bowling Green is known as Corvette country! The National Corvette Museum just added a new ride to its collection.

Corvettes are a piece of history and culture of the United States. The car has been idolized as the true American muscle car since its debut in 1953.

On Monday, a 1967-corvette arrived at its new forever home, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

The car has been restored to NCRS top flight standards, making the car almost identical to the day it rolled off the showroom floor.

This car was one of about 3,000 maroon Corvettes made in 1967. This car has 390 horsepower, and a big block 427 motor. 1967 was the last year of this popular body style, also referred to a C2.