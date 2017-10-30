National Corvette Museum Adds New Addition

Bowling Green is known as Corvette country. The National Corvette Museum just added a new ride to its collection. Corvettes are a piece of history and culture of the United States. The car has been idolized as the true American muscle car since its debut in 1953. On Monday a 67’ Corvette arrived at its new forever home, The National Corvette Museum. “We actually had a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette big block car, so 427 it’s the 390-horsepower convertible, in Marlboro maroon donated to us from a family in Medina, Ohio.”, says curator Derek Moore. The car has been restored to NCRS top flight standards making the car almost identical to the day it rolled off the showroom floor. “He owned it for a few years, loved it and decided it was finally time for it to have a good home somewhere because he was ready to let it go. He decided the Corvette museum would be the proper place for that.”, says Moore. This car was one of the about 3,000 maroon Corvettes made in 67’. This car has 390 horsepower and a big block 427 motor. 67’ was the last year of this popular body style also referred to as a C2. “Everybody loves the big block because its powerful, fast, all the things Corvette is to a person, to anyone.”, says Moore.