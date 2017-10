A new factory bringing jobs comes to Bowling Green. We had a chance to tour the huge new facility along with Senator Rand Paul.



Senator Rand Paul visited the new Bilstein Group’s steel plant in Bowling Green. This is a brand new modern facility.



This manufacturing plant produces miles of cold rolled steel every single day. Bilstein Group is a partner to automotive suppliers all over the world. Senator Paul told us this Is a German company and he is excited for both countries to come together.