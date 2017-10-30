Former Trump Campaign Manager Surrenders to FBI

It’s a dramatic day in the Russia investigation.

Former Trump Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, just turned himself in to the FBI.

CBS News has confirmed Manafort and his former business partner, Rick Gates, were told to surrender to federal authorities.

A grand jury has approved charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia election meddling investigation.

The president, through a series of tweets Sunday, called the probe a "witch hunt" saying "there is so much guilt by Democrats/Clinton." Last week, it came to light that Democrats helped pay for some of the information in a dossier of allegations against the president's election team.

Representative Adam Schiff spoke on ABC's This Week, stating, "I certainly would have liked to know who had paid for it earlier but nonetheless that's just one factor to be considered it doesn't answer the ultimate question which is how much of the work is accurate, how much of it is true?"

Some Republicans, like New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are questioning how the indictment was leaked.

"There are strict laws against any of this type of leaking of grand jury activity," Christie told Face The Nation.

Christie maintains the President himself is not under investigation.

WNKY spoke directly with Senator Rand Paul in Bowling Green this morning before flying right back to Washington D.C. He stated his thoughts on the matter.

"I think the most important thing is to understand, this [indictment] has nothing to do with Russia," Senator Paul says, "This is a tax charge basically, from years ago way before the campaign started, so you might scratch your head and say 'well, we have a special prosecutor investigating Russia and he got somebody for tax evasion on something completely unrelated.' I caution that the idea of a special prosecutor in anyone's life--I think you could turn the pages on everything any of us have done for 10 or 15 years and if you wanted to find a mistake someone had made in their taxes, I think you could."

Some Republicans are calling on Mueller to resign, questioning his ties to the FBI and its fired director James Comey.

