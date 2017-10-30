Mueller Announces Fed. Grand Jury Indictment - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Mueller Announces Fed. Grand Jury Indictment

It could be the first big development in the FBI’s Russian investigation.
 
Two sources tell NBC that today, FBI special counsel Robert Mueller will announce a federal grand jury indictment bringing charges against someone in the Russia investigation. And most of Washington is in the dark.
 
Previously, law enforcement sources have named former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort as targets of this investigation into alleged Russian interference, and possible collusion, in the presidential election. Both deny it. 
 
An indictment could provide more information for Congressional committees conducting their own investigations.
 
The President exploded on Twitter, calling this a witch hunt and pleading: "do something."
 
Today, the special counsel will.

