Living Well: Knowing the Risk Can Help with Treatment

One in eight women will get breast cancer, but what if there was a way to prevent it? If there was a way to know your breast cancer risk, would you want the information?



Nurse practitioner Maggi Tabano says knowing your breast cancer risk can help with treatment.



"There are many benefits to genetic testing; about 10% of cancers could actually be hereditary cancers or cancers related to a gene mutation," she said.



It's not just genetic testing, of course. Oncologist Steve Mamus says simple lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking or keeping weight down, are proven to reduce risk. And of course, annual mammograms beginning at age 40.



Mary Schloegel found her tumor in 2004. Even though it was terrifying; she says having a support system made all the difference.



Whether it's physical, mental, or spiritual, she says you have to find something to help you.