Butler County History Bus Tours

Roger Givens and his wife ran a local newspaper for 18 years. During that time, Givens wrote a historical feature each week about Butler County history.

He prided himself on his knowledge so much that he decided to start the Annual Butler County History Bus Tour. Givens says, “I just wanted to share that with people, because when I drive through the countryside I see a different Butler County, because I know its’ history.”

The tour takes a look at the north and south sides of Butler County, making some historical stops along the way such as the community of Wood bury, which hosts the Green River Museum; the oldest still-standing home built by a Revolutionary War Hero; and Little Muddy Church, one of the first Cumberland Presbyterian Churches.

The tour begins at 9 a.m. at the Morgantown Community Church. Tickets are $25.00 – make sure to get your reservations with The Butler County Arts Guild.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ButlerCountyArtsGuild/