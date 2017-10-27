Three More Arrests Made in Connection with La Placita Murder

In addition to the two arrests earlier this year, three more have been made in connection to the robbery turned murder--killing Joze Cruz--at La Placita this March.

According to Bowling Green Police, Johnny Alexander Relles-Martinez and Jose Adan Meija Varela were identified as the two armed gunman who robbed the Bowling Green market on March 17th.

They say Cruz arrived at the store to pick-up his children when he noticed the market was being robbed and they were locked inside.

That's when a fight broke out. Varela reportedly tried to pistol whip Cruz and then Martinez shot him--which eventually killed him some time later at the hospital.

Martinez is in custody in Kansas and Varela in virginia.

Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar is also in custody in Virginia; accused of being the lookout.

Two women, Lillian Duron and Estrellita Soto, were arrested earlier this year after surveillance video shows them inside the market and outside in the parking lot before the robbery and shooting.

Duron is accused of making a wire transfer earlier that day at the market and Soto is accused of telling Melgar where the money was kept in the store.

According to FBI officials, the five suspects are tied two a string of twelve robberies across Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

WNKY will keep you updated on their court dates as they happen.

