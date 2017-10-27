Dispose of Old Medications this Saturday - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Dispose of Old Medications this Saturday

Saturday people across the country are being urged to dispose of old medications. Prescription medication, when used properly, can help you and your family live longer more prosperous lives, but an issue that's been raised is the abuse of medication. That's why this Saturday You're being encouraged to properly dispose of those drugs. The Kentucky Office of Drug Policy and MyOldMeds.com have partnered together to help you properly dispose of those old medications. You can drop them off at the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriffs Office, and Kentucky State Police-Post 3.

