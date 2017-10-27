Select JFK Documents Remain Under Wraps

In a massive data dump Thursday night, the National Archives began the final release of thousands of documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

But some remain secret, despite President Trump saying they would all be released.

Just hours before the deadline, the White House said the FBI and CIA claim those documents pose a security risk.

What happened that November day in Dallas still haunts the country. A young president killed, then the alleged assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was killed two days later, stirring rumors of a conspiracy.

However, the new documents show the FBI knew of a threat against Oswald. FBI director J Edgar Hoover wrote a memo saying the night before Oswald was shot, a man called saying he was a member of a committee organized to kill Oswald.

The FBI reportedly contacted Dallas police, who assured them adequate protection would be given. However, this was not done.

The FBI had actually been monitoring Oswald’s shooter Jack Ruby for a year.

Hoover wrote that he was concerned about conspiracies and wanted to have "something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin."

The FBI director also knew that Oswald had ties to Cuba and Russia. Oswald was revealed to be on the FBI’s radar a month before the assassination, and he apparently told an associate that he wanted to "Kill President Eisenhower"

Additional information that came out after the assassination – one man told investigators he heard a man betting $100 that President Kennedy would be dead within three weeks.

A 413-page memo details every threat against Kennedy including those from the Ku Klux Klan and the mentally ill. The documents also show that both Russia and Cuba saw the assassination and were afraid they would be to blame. Russia believed Kennedy’s death would mean the start of nuclear war.

